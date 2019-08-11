Arizona Cardinals executive vice president Ron Minegar arrested for DUI

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals executive vice president and chief operating officer Ron Minegar was arrested on a DUI citation in Chandler, Ariz., police said.

Minegar, 60, was pulled over Saturday night for speeding, failure to drive within one lane of traffic and driving within the bicycle lane. After further investigation, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI, cited and released, according to police.

"Ron Minegar's actions [Saturday] night are inexcusable," the team said in a statement released Sunday. "He made the decision to drive after drinking alcohol and is fortunate that he was pulled over before injuring anyone or himself.

"According to MADD, drunk driving results in almost 11,000 deaths per year and is the number one cause of fatalities on roadways. We fully recognize the seriousness of these actions and they will have serious consequences."

Minegar is beginning his 20th season in the Cardinals' front office after joining the franchise from Disney Sports in 2000.

Minegar became the second Cardinals executive to be arrested on suspicion of DUI in the last two years. Arizona general manager Steve Keim was arrested last summer and pleaded guilty to extreme DUI. He was suspended for five weeks and fined $200,000.