Gardner Minshew (15) is the favorite to win the Jacksonville Jaguars' backup quarterback job behind starter Nick Foles. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Gardner Minshew had a welcome-to-the-NFL moment when he took a crushing hit from Kenny Young during a preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The sequence occurred in the second quarter of the Ravens' 29-0 win against the Jaguars Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Minshew stepped back to pass with about 7:03 remaining in the quarter. He bobbled the snap before lifting his head and looking downfield. Minshew was looking to his left when Young came flying around the right side of the Jaguars' offensive line.

The Ravens' linebacker drilled Minshew in the chest, sending his helmet flying off his head and landing on top of him. Minshew remained in the game after taking the hit.

"Playing fast man, playing fast. It was just a blitz that we called, and the quarterback fumbled the ball, and then he stood back up. Sometimes you pay for decisions like that," Young told reporters.

The Jaguars punted on the possession. Minshew said he didn't know if the hit was a helmet-to-helmet infraction.

"We had a hard time getting things going," Minshew said. "It has been our thing all camp. We are going to take this film and fix these mistakes."

Minshew completed 7-of-14 passes for 46 yards in the loss. Young was not credited with a sack on the play, despite his tackle behind the line of scrimmage. He had a team-high four tackles and a tackle for a loss for the Ravens. Baltimore had four sacks in the win.

"I don't think he knew," Young said. "My mindset was to run right through him. That's it. What made it worse is that he fumbled it and his momentum brought him back. I was coming in, screaming through the A-Gap. It was amazing. The guys all got hyped about it. But most of all, I'm glad we got the shut out. But the sack was great."

Minshew, 23, was a sixth round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Washington State product completed 70.7 percent of his throws for 4,779 yards, 38 scores and nine interceptions during his final season for the Cougars.

″Gardner was hit a lot, and we didn't do a lot of things upfront,″ Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said. ″So that's a concern.

"I told the team afterwards, it's a performance-based business. When you get out there, it counts. For us, it's on Thursday night's now. That's when you have to play.″

Minshew is one of several players competing for a backup quarterback role on the Jaguars' depth chart behind starter Nick Foles. Jacksonville also has quarterbacks Tanner Lee and Alex McGough on its roster. Minshew was listed as the team's No. 2 quarterback on its initial depth chart.

"Gardner probably has the edge right now from practice and in games," Marrone said.

The Jaguars host the Philadelphia Eagles at 7 p.m. EDT Thursday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Ravens host the Green Bay Packers at 7:30 p.m. EDT Thursday in Baltimore.