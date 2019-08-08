The New York Giants selected quarterback Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones completed all five of his passing attempts and threw a touchdown on his first drive of the preseason against the New York Jets Thursday in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Jets began the game with a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive, capped off with a three-yard touchdown pass from Sam Darnold to Jamison Crowder.

Eli Manning started the game at quarterback for the Giants. The two-time Super Bowl champion went 3-and-out on his first drive. He completed one pass for three yards before the Giants were forced to punt.

The Jets punted on the next drive. Jones came out as the Giants' quarterback on the next drive. He completed a five-yard pass to Cody Latimer before the Giants picked up a third down on a Wayne Gallman run. Jones then hit Golden Tate with an 11-yard pass for a first down. The Duke product completed his next pass to Latimer for a 31-yard gain.

Jones picked up another first down with an eight-yard completion to Bennie Fowler, setting up a 1st-and-10 from the Jets 12-yard-line. He took his next snap out of the shotgun formation.

Jones dropped back and lobbed a pass to the back right corner of the end zone. The pass went around two defenders before landing safely in the hands of Fowler for a 12-yard touchdown.

Jones was 5-for-5 with 67 yards and a touchdown on his first drive with the Giants.

The Giants host the Chicago Bears in their next preseason game at 7:30 p.m. EDT Friday, Aug. 16 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.