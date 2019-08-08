Detroit Lions WR Jermaine Kearse suffers gruesome leg injury

Former Seattle Seahawks and current Detroit Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse suffered a broken leg during Thursday's preseason game against the New England Patriots. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Detroit Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse suffered a brutal leg injury during Thursday's preseason opener against the New England Patriots.

League sources told the NFL Network that Kearse sustained a broken leg and associated injuries to his ankle. The receiver suffered the major injury five plays into the Lions' Thursday night tilt.

The Lions' training staff covered Kearse's lower leg with a towel before applying an air cast, according to The Athletic. He was carted off the field with his left leg heavily wrapped.

The 29-year-old wideout's injury occurred while blocking for Lions running back Ty Johnson. Patriots safety Terrence Brooks attempted to tackle the tailback but crashed into the back of Kearse's lower left leg.

Kearse is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 campaign due to the injury, according to NFL Media.

The Seattle Seahawks signed Kearse in 2012 as an undrafted free agent out of Washington. He spent five seasons with the Seahawks before playing the past two years for the New York Jets.

Kearse signed a one-year contract with the Lions this off-season. He has 255 receptions for 3,290 yards and 17 touchdowns in 99 career NFL games.