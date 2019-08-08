Former Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson had a career-high 1,041 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games during his 2017 campaign. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns have traded running back Duke Johnson to the Houston Texans.

Cleveland and Houston announced the trade Thursday. The Browns received an undisclosed pick in the 2020 NFL Draft in the exchange. Sources told NFL Network Houston will send Cleveland a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, which can become a third round selection, if Johnson is active for 10 games.

Johnson, 25, had just 201 rushing yards in 16 games last season, but specialized as a pass-catching option in the Browns' offense. He had 429 yards and three scores on 47 receptions during his final season in Cleveland.

The University of Miami product signed a three-year contract extension with he Browns in June 2018. Johnson expressed his desire to be traded from the Browns this off-season.

The third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft slides into the Texans offense as a backup option and pass-catching specialist behind starter Lamar Miller.