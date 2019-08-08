Morris Claiborne (21) started 15 games in each of his last two seasons with the New York Jets. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a one-year contract with cornerback Morris Claiborne.

Sources informed Yahoo Sports and NFL Network of the pact Thursday. A source told NFL Network Claiborne's new deal is worth up to $3 million and includes a maximum of $1.5 million in incentives.

Claiborne is suspended for the first four games of the 2019 season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. The 29-year-old defensive back had a career-high 57 tackles in 15 starts last season for the New York Jets. Claiborne also had 14 passes defensed, two interceptions, two tackles for a loss and a touchdown in his final season with the Jets.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft played the first five years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Jets in 2017.

Claiborne has started a combined 30 games since the start of the 2017 season. He has 73 career starts in his seven seasons in the league. He will likely have to compete for a starting job in Kansas City against fellow cornerbacks Kendall Fuller and Bashaud Breeland, who are listed as the Chiefs' starters on their depth chart.