Veteran NFL writer Don Banks dies at 57

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Veteran NFL writer Don Banks died Sunday -- the day after attending the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio. He was 57.

Banks was found unresponsive in his hotel room in North Canton, and died the same day his first story was published for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

He previously worked at NFL.com, Sports Illustrated, The Athletic and appeared regularly on ESPN and on radio shows. He was also a Patriots.com contributor and had stints with the St. Petersburg Times, Minneapolis Star Tribune, St. Paul Pioneer Press and Bleacher Report.

Banks is survived by his wife, Alissa, and two sons.

"He was re-energized and so invigorated by the opportunity to work [for the Review-Journal]," Alissa Banks told the Review-Journal. "He couldn't wait to get started. It was the happiest I have seen him in quite some time.

"He was supposed to arrive home in Boston on Sunday morning ... He went very peacefully."

Condolences for Banks from around the league circulated Sunday and Monday on social media from NFL teams and media personalities.

"Devastatingly sad news with the passing of NFL reporter Don Banks," the Baltimore Ravens said in a statement. "He was honorable, distinguished, knowledgable and a friend to many in the NFL. Our prayers are with his family."

"We are shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of former Patriots.com contributor Don Banks," the Patriots tweeted. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

The Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers also offered condolences to Banks' family.