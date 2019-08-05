N.Y. Jets acquire offensive lineman Alex Lewis from Baltimore Ravens

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The New York Jets have acquired veteran offensive lineman Alex Lewis from the Baltimore Ravens.

ESPN and the New York Daily News reported the Jets sent a conditional seventh-round pick to the Ravens for Lewis.

Lewis had tweeted Monday that the Ravens were releasing him. Baltimore instead found a trade partner.

Lewis started 10 games for the Ravens last season. He was a fourth-round selection out of Nebraska in 2016 and has 18 career starts.

Lewis is the Jets' second recent offensive line acquisition. Former Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil unretired and signed a one-year contract with the team last week.

New York begins the preseason Thursday against the rival Giants. The Jets begin the regular season Sept. 8 against the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, N.J.