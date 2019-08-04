Houston Texans to cut running back D'Onta Foreman

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans placed third-year running back D'Onta Foreman on waivers, the team announced Sunday.

Foreman ran for 327 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie before tearing his Achilles in November 2017. He earned -1 yards on seven carries last season.

Houston signed free agent linebacker Gimel President in a corresponding move.

Foreman ran for 2,774 yards and 20 touchdowns at the University of Texas from 2014 to 2016. He posted a 2,028-yard, 15-rushing touchdown season as a junior in 2016.

Houston selected him with the No. 89 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Veteran Lamar Miller is expected to start for the Texans this season. Houston coach Bill O'Brien recently said he wants a backup running back who can also play on special teams.

O'Brien cited veteran running back Taiwan Jones and second-year back Buddy Howell as examples. Jones has 44 carries for 183 yards since entering the league in 2011 and none in the last two seasons.

Howell did not have a carry last season. He ran for 2,419 yards and 22 touchdowns at Florida Atlantic University from 2014 to 2017.

Houston opens the preseason Thursday against the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin. The Texans begin the regular season against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 9.