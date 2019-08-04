Former Pro Bowl receiver Jordy Nelson retires with Green Bay Packers

Former Pro Bowl receiver Jordy Nelson (87) played his first 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Jordy Nelson has officially retired as a member of the Green Bay Packers, the team announced Sunday.

Nelson, 34, played in Green Bay from 2008 to 2017. He ranks No. 3 in franchise history in receptions (550), No. 5 in receiving yards (7,848), No. 2 in touchdown receptions (69) and No. 3 in 100-yard receiving games (25).

Nelson had 63 catches for 739 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games with the Oakland Raiders last season.

Nelson announced he was retiring in March.

Nelson was the No. 36 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. He was an All-American receiver at Kansas State.

Nelson is the only player in Packers history to record three seasons with 13-plus touchdown receptions (2011, 2014, 2016). He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2014.

Nelson won a Super Bowl with the Packers in February 2011.