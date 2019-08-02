Strong safety Johnathan Cyprien (37) spent the first four seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are signing safety Johnathan Cyprien to a one-year contract.

Sources informed NFL Network and ESPN of the pact Friday. Cyprien, 29, had 57 tackles, two tackles for a loss, one sack and a pass defensed in 10 starts in 2017 for the Tennessee Titans.

The free-agent defensive back was released in March. He signed a four-year, $25 million deal in 2017 with the Titans. Cyprien landed on injured reserve with an ACL injury in August, forcing him to miss the entire 2018 season.

The second round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2013 NFL Draft had a career-high 126 tackles in 16 starts in 2016, his final season in Jacksonville. He has two career interceptions in 70 starts during his six-year NFL tenure.

Cyprien likely slides in as the Eagles' third safety, behind starters Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod.

The Eagles begin the preseason with a game against the Titans at 7:30 p.m. EDT Thursday, Aug. 8 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.