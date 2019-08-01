Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Fred Taylor criticized the franchise and the media for voting offensive lineman Tony Bosselli, and not Taylor, as the greatest player in franchise history.

The Jaguars recently released a list of the top 25 non-active players in team history. A panel, including local media members, chose the rankings.

In a now-deleted tweet, an outraged Taylor criticized the process and called his ranking "a joke." 1010 XL, the Jaguars' flagship radio station, saved the tweet and reposted it to Twitter.

"I'm not sure who voted but they missed," Taylor wrote. "What were you guys doing for the 11 YEARS I carried the team. One day someone (other than me) will recognize how valuable I as. I did something only 21 players in history of the game done at my position."

Taylor ended the tweet with a #WhatAJoke hashtag. He also turned his Twitter account private.

Taylor ran for 11,272 yards and 62 touchdowns with the Jaguars from 1998 to 2008. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2007 after running for 1,202 yards and is the team's all-time leading rusher.

Boselli was a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection with the Jaguars from 1995 to 2001. His career ended early because of injuries.