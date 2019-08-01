Carolina Panthers to sign S Tre Boston

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers are signing safety Tre Boston to a one-year contract.

A source informed NFL Network of the $3 million deal Thursday night. Boston confirmed the pact on Twitter. The five-year veteran began his career with the Panthers after being selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Carolina released Boston in 2017 before he signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. Boston had 79 tackles, nine passes defensed, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 14 games last season for the Arizona Cardinals. He had his best season with the Panthers in 2016, recording 52 tackles, seven passes defensed, two interceptions and two sacks in 15 games for Carolina.

Boston, 27, has appeared in 72 games during his NFL tenure, including 44 starts. He steps into a Panthers secondary which already includes Eric Reid and Rashaan Gaulden. Carolina's starters will likely be determined in training camp and the preseason.