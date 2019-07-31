Saints agree to record $100M contract extension with WR Michael Thomas

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas led the NFL with 125 catches last season. Thomas is a two-time Pro Bowler and was named an All-Pro for the first time in 2018. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints have agreed to a $100 million contract extension with wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Sources informed NFL Network of the five-year extension Wednesday morning. The pact includes $61 million guaranteed. Thomas is the first non-quarterback offensive player to receive a $100 million contract.

Thomas confirmed the pact on Twitter.

The 6-foot-3, 212-pound pass-catcher led the NFL with 125 receptions in 2018. He also had 1,405 yards and nine scores in 16 starts last season. Thomas was an All-Pro for the first time in 2018. He has been to back to back Pro Bowls. He has missed one game during his three-year tenure.

The Saints selected Thomas in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. Thomas sat out during the start of Saints training camp. He was set to make $1.1 million in the final year of his rookie contract.