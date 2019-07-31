July 31 (UPI) -- Offensive lineman Isaac Asiata has retired from the NFL at age 26, a week after signing with the Buffalo Bills.

Asiata said he was "waging war with [himself] mentally" in his announcement Tuesday on social media. The Utah product entered the league as a fifth round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2017 NFL Draft. Asiata appeared in two games for the Dolphins during his first two seasons, while spending most of his time on the practice squad.

The Dolphins released the guard in June. Buffalo signed Asiata on July 23.

"I have lived the last two years of my NFL career waging war with myself mentally," Asiata wrote on social media. "With constant anxiety, persistent worry and fear of the unknown and of what comes next? If i were to be done.

"I also placed the unnecessary burden on my shoulders of never wanting to let people down or to disappoint those around me. Afraid of being a 'draft bust' or just another guy who couldn't cut it in the league."

Asiata said he was consumed by "the fear of failure" and he no longer played the game because of his love for it, but rather for the fear of what his life would be like when it was gone and the backlash if he was unsuccessful.

Asiata is the second player on the Bills roster to retire in the last two weeks, following the retirement of safety Rafael Bush.