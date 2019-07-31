July 31 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive lineman Kaleb McGary will undergo a "minimally invasive" heart procedure Wednesday afternoon, the team announced.

McGary will have a cardiac ablation, which is performed to scar or destroy tissue in the heart that allows electrical signals to cause an abnormal heart rhythm, according to the Mayo Clinic. Certain abnormal heart rhythms, notably atrial fibrillation, potentially can lead to stroke or death.

The Falcons said in a news release that McGary, the No. 31 overall pick in April's NFL Draft, previously has had two similar procedures.

McGary was cleared by the NFL to participate in the scouting combine earlier this year.

A two-time first-team All Pac 12 selection at Washington, McGary spent the first week of camp as the Falcons' second-string right tackle.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said last weekend he was pleased with McGary's process.

"I'm encouraged where he's at, and I think he's gaining momentum and trust in what he's doing," Quinn said.

Atlanta begins the preseason Thursday night against the Denver Broncos in Canton, Ohio, in the Hall of Fame Game. The Falcons open the regular season with a road game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8.