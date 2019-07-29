Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) sat out last season after a bitter contract dispute with the Steelers. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- New York Jets star running back Le'Veon Bell apologized to fantasy football owners for sitting out all of last season after a bitter contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bell tweeted out an "overdue" apology Monday to fantasy owners that selected him in their respective leagues.

"This is long overdue, but I want to take a moment to apologize to all the fantasy owners who picked me last year," Bell wrote. "I'm sorry I couldn't pull through for y'all ... but trust me, this year's about to be way different. I'm bring the [championship trophy] this year."

this is loooong overdue!! but I want to take a moment to apologize to all the fantasy owners who picked me last year, I'm sorry I couldn't pull through for y'all...but trust me, this year's about to be wayyyy different, I'm bringing the this year pic.twitter.com/IvANCzwJ6F— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 29, 2019

RELATED Miami Dolphins fire offensive line coach Pat Flaherty

Bell was ranked as a first-round talent by many fantasy experts last year, but he sat out the entire season due to failed contract negotiations with the Steelers.

After parting ways with Pittsburgh, the three-time Pro Bowl choice signed with the Jets as a free agent this off-season.

The Steelers selected Bell in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. In 62 career games across five seasons with Pittsburgh, he had 5,336 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns. He added 312 receptions for 2,660 yards and seven touchdowns through the air.

RELATED Oakland Raiders WR Antonio Brown cleared to practice after trip to NFI list

Bell led the league with 406 touches in 2017, his final season playing for the Steelers. ESPN ranked him as the No. 12 fantasy running back in points-per-reception leagues, while CBS Sports listed the tailback as high as No. 15 among all players.