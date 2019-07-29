July 29 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins fired offensive line coach Pat Flaherty after a rocky start to training camp practices.

The team announced that Dave DeGuglielmo will replace Flaherty as the team's offensive line coach. The Dolphins hired Flaherty in February after former Patriots assistant coach Brian Flores took over as Miami's head coach.

League sources told ESPN that the move was football-related and didn't involve an off-the-field incident. The Dolphins' offensive line has struggled throughout off-season workouts, including the first four days of training camp.

DeGuglielmo spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts as the team's offensive line coach. He helped develop rookie starters Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith, with both being named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team last year. Nelson was elected to the Pro Bowl and named first-team All-Pro in 2018.

DeGuglielmo was hired as a Dolphins football analyst in May. It marked his third stint as an assistant coach with the franchise, with his last stint in Miami coming in 2017 when he was hired as a senior offensive assistant.

We have named Dave DeGuglielmo as a senior offensive assistant. pic.twitter.com/d75EkXiZ4J— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 11, 2017

The Dolphins are expected to have at least two new starters on the offensive line headed into the season.