July 26 (UPI) -- Star running backs James Conner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Phillip Lindsay of the Denver Broncos both debuted in the NFL's annual list of its top 100 players.

Lindsay made the cut at No. 68, while Conner ranked No. 62. Nos. 61 through 70 were revealed Thursday on NFL Network. The list is chosen by NFL players, who voted on the best players entering the 2019 season.

"It's an honor," Lindsay said. "That means that players around believe in you. I've built a lot of bonds with players form other teams."

Lindsay is the first undrafted rookie to make the NFL 100.

Conner, 24, stepped into a huge role in the Steelers offense after star running back Le'Veon Bell chose to hold out last season. The third round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft erupted for 1,470 yards from scrimmage and 13 scores in 13 games. He averaged 4.5 yards per carry on the ground and hauled in 55 receptions for 497 yards in 2018.

Lindsay made the Pro Bowl in his rookie campaign after signing with the Broncos. He piled up 1,037 yards and nine scores on the ground, while hauling in 35 catches for 241 yards and another score in 15 games. Lindsay averaged 5.4 yards per carry during his rookie season.

Indianapolis Colts star T.Y. Hilton ranked No. 70, and Matt Ryan (69), Dee Ford (67), Eric Ebron (66), Jason Pierre-Paul (65), Amari Cooper (64), Jadeveon Clowney (63), Jaylon Smith (61) also made the list.

Nos. 60 through 51 on the list will be revealed at 9 p.m. EDT Friday on NFL Network.