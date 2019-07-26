New York Giants wide receiver Corey Coleman was a first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2016. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- New York Giants receiver Corey Coleman will miss the 2019 season after tearing his ACL in practice.

Coleman, a first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2016, suffered the injury Thursday. The Giants confirmed the injury Friday morning.

Coleman caught five passes for 71 yards in eight games for the Giants last year. He joined the Giants for good in October and signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the team in April.

Coleman took over as the Giants' kick returner midway through last season. He averaged 26 yards per return.

The Giants are already without receiver Sterling Shepard, who suffered a thumb injury Thursday. Shepard will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

Coleman has 61 receptions for 789 yards and five touchdowns in 27 career games.