Miami Dolphins sign WR Allen Hurns

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns (17) sustained a lower leg injury during the playoffs and was released Wednesday. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins have signed former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns.

Sources informed NFL Network and ESPN of the signing Friday. The one-year deal is for up to $3 million. Hurns visited the Dolphins Thursday on the first day of their training camp.

The University of Miami product played the first four seasons of his career for the Jacksonville Jaguars, before signing with the Dallas Cowboys last off-season. Hurns, 27, had 295 yards and two scores on 20 receptions in 16 games last season for the Cowboys.

He had a career-high 1,031 yards and 10 scores on 64 receptions during his 2015 campaign. Dallas released Hurns Wednesday.

Miami currently has Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, Trenton Irwin, Brice Butler, Reece Horn, Jakeem Grant, Preston Williams, Saeed Blacknall and Isaiah Ford on its roster at wide receiver, in addition to Hurns.