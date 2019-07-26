Broncos to sign WR Nick Williams

Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Nick Williams has two touchdowns since entering the NFL in 2013. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos are signing wide receiver Nick Williams.

Sources informed NFL Network of the signing Friday. Williams, 28, had five targets, two catches and 17 yards in four games last season for the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams. The University of Connecticut product had three catches for 30 yards in one appearance for the Atlanta Falcons during his 2017 campaign.

Williams played his first season in 2013 for the Washington Redskins. He had a career-high 17 catches for 159 yards and two scores during his 2015 campaign with the Falcons.

The 5-foot-10, 184-pound pass-catcher reunites with Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, who was with the Falcons alongside Williams.

Williams joins a Broncos wide receivers room that includes: Emmanuel Sanders, Courtland Sutton, Brendan Langley, Tim Patrick, DaeSean Hamilton, River Cracraft, Juwann Winfree, Jamarius Way, Fred Brown, Kelvin McKnight, Trinity Benson, Bug Howard and Steven Dunbar.

Hamilton recently sustained a hamstring injury.