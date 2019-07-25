San Francisco 49ers sign Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel to rookie contracts

July 25 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers signed defensive lineman Nick Bosa to his rookie contract.

The team announced the agreement Thursday. Bosa agreed to the standard four-year rookie deal, which has a team fifth-year option, one day before the 49ers report for training camp.

Bosa's older brother, Joey Bosa, held out into training camp after being selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the third-overall pick in the 2016 draft, leading to speculation that the younger Bosa might hold out if the sides couldn't work out an agreement.

Nick Bosa joins former first-round picks DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead along the 49ers' defensive line. San Francisco also acquired Dee Ford in a trade this off-season.

The 49ers selected Nick Bosa with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He appeared in 30 games (10 starts) in three seasons with the Buckeyes, recording 77 tackles, 17.5 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumbles recoveries.

The 49ers also agreed to terms with second-round wide receiver Deebo Samuel on Thursday. Samuel played in 30 games (27 starts) in five years with the South Carolina Gamecocks, registering 148 catches for 2,076 yards and 16 touchdowns.

With the 49ers signing Nick Bosa and Samuel, along with the New York Jets agreeing to terms with Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, the entire 2019 draft class has agreed to their rookie contracts.