New York Jets reach deal with first-round pick Quinnen Williams

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams will receive 75 percent of his signing bonus up front, while the other 25 percent of it will be paid in his second season. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- The New York Jets agreed to terms with first-round pick and former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

The team announced the agreement Thursday. Williams was the last first-round selection of this year's draft class to reach a deal.

"Dominant, fast, speed, furious, ready to go," Williams said about his game. "I'm ready to get out there and ready to get sacks. I'm a dominant force up front."

League sources told the NFL Network that Williams will sign a standard four-year rookie contract for the slotted amount of $32.5 million, including a $21.7 million signing bonus. The contract is fully guaranteed and includes the standard fifth-year team option.

Negotiations between the Jets and Williams ran into training camp due to the sides working out an issue over the signing bonus payment schedule, according to the NFL Network. He will receive 75 percent of the signing bonus up front, while the other 25 percent will be deferred to his second season.

The Jets selected Williams with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. The 21-year-old defensive lineman became the first Alabama defensive player to be picked in the top three since Marcell Dareus in 2011 and is the highest defender drafted in Jets franchise history.

Williams was a one-year starter at Alabama, recording 71 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 15 games. He was a unanimous first-team All-American and won the Outland Trophy as the nation's top interior defensive lineman.