Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns appeared in all 16 games last season before sustaining a knee injury in the playoffs. File Photo by Chris Szagola/UPI | License Photo

DAVIE, July 25 (UPI) -- Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns visited with the Miami Dolphins Thursday as the team opened its training camp.

The Cowboys released Hurns Wednesday. Hurns, 27, had 295 yards and two scores on 20 receptions in 16 games in 2016. He signed a two-year contract with the Cowboys in March 2018. Hurns sustained a knee injury in the playoffs and had surgery in January.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound pass-catcher had 484 yards and two scores on 39 catches in 10 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017. He had his best season in 2015, when he hauled in 64 receptions for 1,031 yards and 10 scores in 15 starts for the Jaguars.

Hurns is a Miami native. He also attended the University of Miami before entering the league in 2014 as an undrafted rookie free agent.

Miami currently has Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, Trenton Irwin, Brice Butler, Reece Horn, Jakeem Grant, Preston Williams, Saeed Blacknall and Isaiah Ford on its roster at wide receiver.

Danny Amendola led the Dolphins with 575 yards on 59 receptions in 2018. The Dolphins released Amendola in March before he signed with the Detroit Lions.