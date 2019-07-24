Trending Stories

Paul Goldschmidt grand slam lifts Cardinals over Pirates
P&G gives $529K to U.S. women World Cup champs for pay gap
Boxer Maxim Dadashev dies after emergency brain surgery
Fantasy football top 200 player rankings for 2019
Jalen Ramsey arrives at Jaguars training camp in money truck

Moments from golf's British Open

180 flights canceled at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport due to fuel supply issue
Titans' Taylor Lewan announces failed drug test, takes polygraph test
Green Bay Packers release Pro Bowl DL Mike Daniels
S&P 500 and Nasdaq close at record highs behind tech rally
Eating at certain times of the day may help weight loss
 
