Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is asking for a new contract, despite having two years remaining on his current deal. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars star cornerback Jalen Ramsey arrived at training camp in the back of a money truck Wednesday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection and 2017 All-Pro has two years remaining on his rookie contract, after the Jaguars excercised his fifth year option for 2020 in February. Ramsey is set to make $3.6 million in base salary in 2019.

The Jaguars star posted a preview of his camp arrival Tuesday night, showing himself in the truck with a friend.

"It's hot hot out here. This sun acting real unusual stay tuned," Ramsey said in the Instagram story clip.

RELATED Fantasy football top 200 player rankings for 2019

Ramsey had a friend dress up like a security guard during his Wednesday arrival. The man stepped out with a megaphone to introduce the Jaguars star, before he hopped out of the back of the truck. The interior of the truck was loaded with money bags.

"This man covers so good, he has his own cellphone service," Ramsey's friend said. "The man's so good, they are gonna give him his own jail. ... because these receivers are on 24-hour lockdown. If you check his pockets, he has eight Master locks. They're on lockdown all season."

Ramsey skipped Jaguars OTAs and voluntary workouts. He reported to mandatory minicamp in June. The cornerback told reporters he will not take a hometown discount, while the Jaguars told Ramsey they will not renegotiate his contract with two years remaining on the rookie pact.

The 24-year-old defensive back had 65 tackles, 13 passes defensed and three interceptions in 16 starts last season. Ramsey has started all 16 games in each of his first three NFL seasons.

Ramsey rated as Pro Football Focus' No. 24 cornerback in the NFL last season. He was the No. 2 cornerback in the NFL in 2017.

"'Imma ask for so much money, they have to put me on lay-away,'" Ramsey tweeted June 11, quoting Deion Sanders.