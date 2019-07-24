Green Bay Packers release Pro Bowl DL Mike Daniels

Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels was scheduled to earn about $8.5 million this season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers released Pro Bowl defensive lineman Mike Daniels on Wednesday, one day before the start of the team's training camp.

The team announced the move, which was confirmed by Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst during a press conference. He said the team attempted to trade Daniels before releasing him, but talks fell apart.

"From the moment we drafted him, he was a true professional. But obviously there are choices you have to make," Gutekunst told reporters. "We feel pretty good about the depth we have in our defensive line room right now."

The Packers will save about $8.3 million in salary-cap space after releasing Daniels, who had a cap hit of about $10.7 million in the 2019 campaign. Gutekunst said the release of the veteran defensive lineman gives the team cap flexibility.

The move came one day after the Packers locked up defensive lineman Dean Lowry to a three-year, $20.3 million contract extension.

The Packers selected Daniels in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He made the Pro Bowl as an alternate in 2017.

Along with his high salary figure, Daniels has struggled with injuries in recent years. He missed two games in the 2017 campaign due to a hip injury, and ended last season on injured reserve because of a foot ailment after 10 games.

Daniels had 18 total tackles, two sacks and one pass defensed in 10 games (nine starts) last season.