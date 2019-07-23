Minnesota Vikings CB Holton Hill suspended for second time

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill (R) will miss the first eight games of this season due to two suspensions. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill received a second four-game suspension from the NFL on Tuesday for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

League sources told ESPN and the Star Tribune that Hill will miss the first eight games of the 2019 season after his latest suspension.

It is the second time since April that the second-year cornerback was disciplined by the league. Hill was initially suspended for the first four games of this season for a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy.

Hill is eligible to return to the Vikings' active roster after their Week 8 matchup against the Washington Redskins on Oct. 24. He is able to participate in all off-season practices and preseason contests.

Minnesota signed Hill as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He started three games as a rookie after injuries forced the defensive back into the starting lineup, recording 36 tackles, seven passes defensed and one interception last season.

Hill was suspended from the University of Texas for failing a drug test, and he failed an additional drug test at the 2018 NFL Combine, according to the Star Tribune.