Green Bay Packers sign DL Dean Lowry to contract extension

July 23 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers signed defensive lineman Dean Lowry to a three-year contract extension.

The team announced the move Tuesday. League sources told ESPN that the three-year deal is worth about $20 million and includes a $6 million signing bonus.

Prior to the extension, Lowry, 25, was entering the final season of his rookie contract. He was scheduled to earn about $2.03 million this season.

The Packers selected Lowry in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Northwestern. He moved into a full-time starting role midway through last season after injuries forced Muhammad Wilkerson, Mike Daniels and Kenny Clark to end the season on injured reserve.

Lowry has only missed one game in his first three years in the league. He has appeared in 47 regular-season games with 19 starts, recording 84 total tackles (55 solo), seven sacks, six passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Lowry played in all 16 regular-season contests (eight starts) in the 2018 campaign. He set career highs in tackles (44), sacks (three) and passes defensed (three) last season.