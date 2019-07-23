July 23 (UPI) -- Former Maryland football coach DJ Durkin has joined the Atlanta Falcons as a guest coach for training camp.

Maryland fired Durkin in October after a lengthy investigation into his football program revealed a "culture of fear." The investigation began after offensive lineman Jordan McNair died in June 2018, over two weeks after he suffered heatstroke during an afternoon practice.

Durkin and Falcons coach Dan Quinn coached together with the Florida Gators in 2011 and 2012. Quinn defended his decision to bring Durkin in as a guest coach.

"I know DJ first hand," Quinn told reporters. "I know what he is as a coach. I know what his character is. We did all of our due diligence, calling everybody at Maryland and [we] had our own follow-up."

Durkin will be with the Falcons until midway through next week in a non-player development role, Quinn said. Durkin also briefly appeared as a consultant at Alabama in December.

"It's not that unusual for me to have people come to be a part of our program and add value to it for a smaller period of time," Quinn said. "I've done it before and I'll do it again in the future."

Durkin was 10-15 in two seasons with the Terrapins. He took Maryland to the Quick Lane Bowl in 2016 but went 4-8 in 2017.