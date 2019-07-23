Safety J.J. Wilcox (27) spent his first four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He played his 2017 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, before splitting time last season with the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets. Wilcox signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons this off-season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons will be without J.J. Wilcox in 2019 after the safety tore his ACL in practice.

Sources informed NFL Network of the injury.

Wilcox sustained the injury on the first day of Falcons training camp Monday in Flowery Branch, Ga. The 6-foot, 212-pound defensive back stayed on the ground while kneeling on his left knee during the sequence. He was eventually helped off the field by Damontee Kazee and Keanu Neal.

Wilcox, 28, signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in April. He was competing for a spot as Atlanta's No. 3 safety. The six-year veteran had seven tackles in seven games while splitting the 2018 season between the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets. Wilcox entered the league as a third round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2013 NFL Draft.

He spent his first four seasons in Dallas, recording a career-high 81 tackles, five passes defensed and three interceptions in his second season.

The Falcons dealt with multiple injuries at safety in 2018. Neal tore his ACL in the Falcons' first game last season. Starter Ricardo Allen tore his Achilles in Week 3 of the 2018 season.

Falcons defensive lineman Michael Bennett was also injured during Monday's session. Sources told NFL Network that Bennett sustained a broken ankle and is out indefinitely.