Eric Dickerson: NFL Hall of Famers may boycott 2019 induction ceremonies

Former St. Louis Rams running back Eric Dickerson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Former NFL star Eric Dickerson believes Hall of Famers may skip this year's induction festivities because of issues they have with the league's treatment of retired players.

Dickerson told WFNZ Radio in Charlotte the NFL treats former players "like an outcast." Dickerson sent a letter to the league last year demanding lifetime health insurance, an annual salary for Hall of Famers and a share of league revenue.

"No one is aware of how badly the players are treated and done," Dickerson told the station. "And I think when people think football, they think automatically, 'He's a rich guy. He's rich.' And guys aren't rich. Some of the guys are making real money, but in our era, the base salary was $40,000."

Dickerson said he has already discussed boycotting the Hall of Fame ceremonies with other players.

"I think it starts [with] guys like myself, guys with names," Dickerson said. "You know, the Joe Montanas, the Marcus Allens, the Richard Dents, the Lawrence Taylors."

Dickerson was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1999 after running for 13,259 yards and 90 touchdowns from 1983 to 1993. He led the NFL in rushing four times and his 2,105 rushing yards in 1984 remain a single-season record.

Six former NFL players, late Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, and longtime league executive and media member Gil Brandt will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio.