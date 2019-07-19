Former Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) was the No. 25 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens have placed rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown on the active/non-football injury list.

Baltimore made the move Thursday. "Hollywood" had Lisfranc surgery in February, before the Ravens selected the former Oklahoma Sooners star with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Brown sustained the foot injury during the Sooners' win against Texas in the Big 12 Championship in December. The 22-year-old speedster had 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns on 75 catches during his final season with the Sooners.

He was cleared for individual drills in June. He sat out during minicamp and OTAs.

Sources told NFL Network Brown is expected to be back on the practice field in a few weeks, putting his preseason status in doubt. He can be removed from the NFI list once medically cleared.

The Ravens also placed linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, defensive tackle Daylon Mack and wide receiver Jaylen Smith on the NFI list.

Ravens rookies reported to training camp Wednesday. Veterans report July 24, a day before the team's first practice.