Patriots' Tom Brady wields machete on horseback in Costa Rica

July 19 (UPI) -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was swinging a machete while riding horseback Thursday in Costa Rica.

The future Hall of Famer posted a videos of himself on the horse on social media. Brady, 41, and wife Gisele Bundchen have a home in Costa Rica and spend time there every off-season. The celebrity couple typically post photos of themselves with their children while surfing, spending time on the beach and riding horses each year while vacationing in the Central American country.

Brady joked about using the Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus song Old Town Road in the video.

"My manager: 'Don't do it man, that song is dead, we can do better,'" Brady wrote.

"Me: [plays song]."

The video featured the superstar quarterback riding the horse on a dirt path through a rainforest while using the machete to slice trees away.

"I never leave home without my machete," Brady said in a response to a tweet.

Lil Nas said Brady could have asked for a remix of his popular song if he wanted a new version. Brady previously asked the artist to perform at the Patriots' season-opening game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sept. 8 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

"Sign me up," Lil Nas replied.

Patriots offensive lineman David Andrews enjoyed Brady's post. He tweeted a GIF of Terrell Owens back at his teammate, saying: "That's my quarterback."

Brady also posted a video while riding horseback on a beach with sons Benjamin and John Edward. He called the trio "young guns."

The six-time Super Bowl champion and 14-time Pro Bowl selection turns 42 on Aug. 3. Brady signed a two-year, $41 million contract extension with the Patriots last off-season. He has a $14 million base salary in 2019.