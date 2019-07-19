Trending Stories

P&G gives $529K to U.S. women World Cup champs for pay gap
British Open: David Duval posts worst score on one hole in 69 years
Artist makes mural of deceased Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs in Santa Monica
Padres behind 'laid-back' Manny Machado after Instagram rant
San Francisco Giants plan to trade veterans despite winning streak

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from golf's British Open

Latest News

'The Office' alum Ellie Kemper suggests reunion episode
ERAPSCO awarded $1B to produce sonobuoys for U.S. Navy
Indictment: Defense contractor threatened Florida lawmaker
Joe Manganiello says he took on snake with Sofia Vergara at home
Patriots' Tom Brady wields machete on horseback in Costa Rica
 
Back to Article
/