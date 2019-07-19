Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill will be allowed to participate in all team activities after being cleared following multiple investigations into child abuse allegations made against the wide receiver. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill will not be suspended by the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy, following investigations into child abuse claims made against the wide receiver.

The league issued a statement regarding Hill on Friday. He is now free to attend Chiefs training camp starting July 26. Hill previously had been barred from team activities while the investigations were active.

"Over the past four months, we have conducted a comprehensive investigation of allegations regarding Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill," the NFL statement said. "Throughout this investigation, the NFL's primary concern has been the well-being of the child.

"Our understanding is that the child is safe and that the child's ongoing care is being directed and monitored by the Johnson County District Court and the Johnson County Department for Children and Families.

"In conducting our investigation, we have taken great care to ensure that we do not interfere with the county's proceedings or compromise the privacy or welfare of the child in any way. The information developed in the court proceeding is confidential and has not been shared with us, and the court has sealed all law enforcement records.

"Local law enforcement authorities have publicly advised that the available evidence does not permit them to determine who caused the child's injuries."

The league said Hill will continue to be subject to conditions set forth by the district court, Commissioner Roger Goodell and the Chiefs. Those conditions include clinical evaluation and therapeutic intervention.

"If further information becomes available through law enforcement, the pending court proceeding, or other sources, we will promptly consider it and take all appropriate steps at that time," the league said.

Hill was barred from team activities during the 2019 NFL Draft, when audio surfaced of him discussing injuries sustained by his 3-year-old son. Hill also told his fiancee that she should be "terrified" of him in the recording. The Johnson County District Attorney's Office announced June 7 that its criminal investigation into Hill was no longer active.

The Chiefs star is playing on the final year of his rookie contract. He had 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.