Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (4) was a second round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2019 NFL Draft. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs rookie Mecole Hardman used some of his new contract to buy his mom a new house.

Hardman, 21, posted a video of himself revealing the home to his mom Thursday on social media. The University of Georgia product was a second round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

"Mecole Hardman here," he said. "I just bought my mom a crib. She has no idea. We are going to reveal it to her today. It's going to be a great day."

Hardman had friends and family waiting at the house with balloons as his mother, Danyell Hardman, arrived in a bus. She stepped out with a blindfold on.

"I'm just blessed," Danyell Hardman said. "It makes you feel good as a mother to know your kids would go to this depth. they let you know you did good."

Hardman said he has dreamed of buy his mom a house since he was eight.

"Now to finally do it, words can't explain how happy and excited I am," Hardman wrote on Instagram. "I love you mom. It's my turn to take care of you now."

Several NFL stars liked and commented on Hardman's video, including Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley and New England Patriots running back Sony Michel, who are both former Bulldogs.

"Yeah my brother, that's dope," Gurley wrote.

Hardman signed a four-year contract with the Chiefs. The deal includes a $1.6 million signing bonus and $2.3 million guaranteed. The former Bulldogs pass-catcher could be in for a No. 2 role as a wide receiver for the Chiefs this season if Tyreek Hill misses any time due to a possible suspension.

Sammy Watkins would be the team's second option if Hill doesn't miss time.