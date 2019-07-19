Bills GM believes veteran running back LeSean McCoy can still play at high level

July 19 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is still capable of playing at a high level despite posting the worst numbers of his career last year, according to general manager Brandon Beane.

Beane told WGR 550 Sports Radio in Buffalo he's "not concerned" about McCoy's future with the Bills. McCoy, who turned 31 on July 12, ran for a career-low 514 yards on 161 carries last year.

"I think LeSean can still play," Beane told the station. "If not, we would have made the decision to move on."

Buffalo signed veteran running backs Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon this off-season. The Bills also selected Florida Atlantic standout Devin "Motor" Singletary in the third round of April's NFL Draft.

Gore is only 252 rushing yards short of reaching 15,000 career yards on the ground. Singletary ran for 66 touchdowns in three years with the Owls and was an AP All-American after the 2017 season.

"I think he's embraced the competition this spring," Beane said of McCoy. "Guys handle competition in different ways. I don't think he's shied away from it. ... I definitely think he's got enough left in the tank to help us in 2019."

McCoy has run for 10,606 yards and 69 touchdowns since debuting with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.