Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has run for 28 touchdowns the last three seasons. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon said teammates back him in his pursuit of a new contract.

Gordon is in the final year of his rookie contract. The former first-round pick will make $5.6 million this season before he becomes a free agent in 2020.

"They're all behind me. They all got my back," Gordon told ESPN. "They all told me, 'You know what -- we don't really speak on contracts -- but you just go and do what's best for your family.' And I'm glad I got that support from them."

Gordon said he doesn't want to be traded. He skipped most off-season practices but attended mandatory minicamp.

"I love being a Charger," Gordon said. "I don't want [fans] to feel like I don't want to be there."

Gordon has run for 3,628 yards and 28 touchdowns the last four seasons. He scored a career-high 10 touchdowns on 175 carries last year.

The Chargers open their season against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 8.