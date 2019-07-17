Trending Stories

P&G gives $529K to U.S. women World Cup champs for pay gap
Former Patriots receiver Cordarrelle Patterson says Super Bowl win is meaningless
Cleveland Cavaliers to waive guard J.R. Smith
Golden Tate: Matthew Stafford better than Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber clubs walk-off homer vs. Reds

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets wins MLB Home Run Derby

Former Red Sox infielder Pumpsie Green dies at 85
Mets' Pete Alonso hits 474-foot home run in victory over Twins
Joe Theismann says Redskins' Alex Smith's leg injury 'exactly like mine'
House votes to repeal Affordable Care Act's 'Cadillac tax'
Free agent cornerback Rashard Robinson suspended 10 games
 
