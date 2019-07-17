Free agent cornerback Rashard Robinson suspended 10 games

Cornerback Rashard Robinson was a fourth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Free agent cornerback Rashard Robinson has been suspended 10 games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, the league announced Wednesday.

Robinson told NFL Media he takes "full responsibility" for the suspension. The ban comes after Robinson missed several drug tests.

Robinson served a four-game suspension last season after an arrest for possession of edible marijuana.

"I have no one to blame for my actions," Robinson said. "I will work during the time away to better myself and be ready to contribute when I am eligible this coming season."

Robison was a fourth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. He was traded to the New York Jets midway through the 2017 season for a fifth-round pick.

Robinson has recorded 64 tackles and two interceptions in 38 career games.