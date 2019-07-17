Ex-Eagles special teams ace Chris Maragos retires

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Chris Maragos (42) earned respect throughout the NFL for his efforts on special teams. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Maragos has retired from the NFL.

The former Philadelphia Eagles special teams captain announced his decision Tuesday on Twitter. He cited numerous health issues for his reason to retire.

Maragos, 32, appeared in six games for the Eagles during the 2017 season. He spent his 2018 campaign on the physically unable to perform list. Maragos sustained a knee injury during the 2017 season. He had three surgeries in the last two years.

"Unfortunately, my career will be cut short and I'll no longer be able to play due to a knee injury, surgeries, and the rehabilitation from it," Maragos tweeted.

The University of Wisconsin product entered the league as an undrafted free agent. Maragos first played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2010, before joining the Seattle Seahawks in 2011. He joined the Eagles in 2014. Maragos won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2014 and with the Eagles in 2018.

He totaled 66 tackles, two fumble recoveries, two tackles for a loss and a forced fumble in 99 appearances during his eight-year NFL tenure.

Praise for Maragos rolled in on social media after his announcement from the likes of J.J. Watt, Jeremy Maclin, Richard Sherman and other NFL stars.

"Unbelievable run for a Wisconsin walk-on transfer from the MAC," Watt tweeted. "Incredible career for an incredible man. Happy for you and everything you've accomplished bro! Can't wait to see the next steps for you and your family."

"One of the best men and teammates I've had," Sherman wrote. "Hell of a ride brother!"