Vikings running back Roc Thomas suspended by NFL for marijuana possession

July 16 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings running back Roc Thomas has been suspended three games for violating the league's substance abuse policy, the league announced Tuesday.

Thomas admitted to felony marijuana possession in May but was sentenced to probation. Police officers in Dakota County, Minn., found 143 grams of marijuana and nearly $16,000 in cash in Thomas' apartment in January, according to NBC Sports and the Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

Police also confiscated a 45-caliber handgun and two handgun magazines according to the criminal complaint.

Thomas is allowed to participate in training camp and the preseason. He is eligible to rejoin the Vikings after their Sept. 23 game against the Oakland Raiders.

Thomas ran for 30 yards on eight carries in five games last season. He also had a 20-yard kickoff return.

The Vikings signed Thomas as an undrafted free agent last year out of Jacksonville State. He began his career at Auburn but ran for over 1,800 yards and 20 touchdowns in two seasons with the Gamecocks.

Thomas will make $570,000 this season.