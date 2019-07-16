Veteran defensive end Robert Ayers retires after nine NFL seasons

Robert Ayers (R) was a first-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2009. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Veteran NFL defensive end Robert Ayers announced his retirement Tuesday after nine seasons.

Ayers last played in 2017 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was a first-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2009 and spent his first five seasons in Colorado.

"That's all folks, so thankful," Ayers wrote on Twitter. "[It] was a helluva run NFL but the time has come. On to the next chapter of life."

Ayers joined the New York Giants as a free agent in 2014 and recorded a career-high nine sacks with the team in 2015.

Ayers spent his final two seasons with the Buccaneers. He was released one day after signing a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions last August.

Ayers recorded 35 sacks and forced nine fumbles in his career.