July 16 (UPI) -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant has applied for reinstatement into the NFL.

Bryant, 27, has been suspended three times in a four-year span for multiple violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy. He was suspended indefinitely in December for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement in relation to a previous suspension.

The Steelers selected Bryant in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He joined the Raiders in a 2018 trade. Bryant had 266 yards on 19 receptions in eight games last season. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound pass-catcher had 549 yards and eight scores during his 2014 rookie campaign, despite appearing in just 10 games.

Bryant had a career-high 765 yards in 11 games during his 2015 season. He missed the entire 2016 season due to a suspension.

The Raiders waived Bryant in September before re-signing him to a one-year deal. He landed on injured reserve on Dec. 5, just before his most-recent suspension was announced. He is now a free agent.