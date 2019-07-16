Former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins (34) broke out for 1,160 yards from scrimmage and six scores in 2017, before losing his starting job in 2018. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Free agent running back Alex Collins says he sustained a broken leg this off-season.

The Baltimore Ravens released Collins in March after he was arrested in relation to a car crash. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana in excess of 10 grams and possession of a handgun in a vehicle.

Collins, 24, had 411 yards and seven scores on 114 carries in 10 starts last season for the Ravens. The three-year veteran lost his starting job to undrafted rookie Gus Edwards in 2018.

"This past year has been a challenging one for me, but has also allowed me to look within and grow as a person," Collins wrote on social media Monday. "God has a plan for all of us and right now that includes me using what I've learned through every experience and pressing forward to the road ahead.

"Two weeks ago I broke a bone in my leg and I underwent successful surgery. I refuse to be discouraged. Instead, I have faith and am optimistic about the process. I believe that all that has happened is making me physically and emotionally stronger, and is necessary for me to succeed in life."

Collins said he has begun the rehab process and looks forward to getting back to playing football. The veteran running back had interest from multiple teams before revealing the injury. He was the No. 56 running back in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus.