Former Patriots receiver Cordarrelle Patterson says Super Bowl win is meaningless

July 16 (UPI) -- Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson has moved past celebrating the Super Bowl ring he earned with the New England Patriots last year.

"Honestly, that Super Bowl don't mean [expletive] to me, because I'm in a new role right now," Patterson told Redline Media.

Patterson recorded 21 catches for 247 yards and three receiving touchdowns in his lone season with the Patriots. He also ran for 228 yards and a touchdown on 42 carries.

Patterson totaled 663 yards and a touchdown on 23 kickoff returns. The former first-round pick signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Bears in March.

"I'm on a new team, so it's a new opportunity for me to bring my legacy . . . onto another team," Patterson said. "So whatever happened last year in the past, that's in the past. I'm trying to just move forward."

Patterson was the No. 29 overall pick in 2013. He has caught 184 passes for 1,872 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders and Patriots.