July 16 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said he "definitely" will not be a full participant in practice when training camp begins Wednesday.

Sanders told reporters Tuesday he and the team are taking a patient approach in his return from a torn Achilles. The veteran receiver suffered the injury on Dec. 5 and missed the rest of the Broncos' season.

"We'll increase the workload day by day until the trainers feel like I'm ready to go full speed," Sanders said.

Sanders recorded 71 catches for 868 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games last season before the injury.

Sanders is still optimistic he'll be ready for the Broncos' Sept. 9 opener against the Oakland Raiders.

"A lot of people are saying, 'How come you're not out there?' But we report [earlier than any other team]," Sanders said. "I'm going to take those [extra] days and gradually progress."

Sanders has caught 535 passes for 7,024 yards and 37 touchdowns since debuting with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl with the Broncos after the 2015 season.