July 15 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to terms on a long-term contract extension with kicker Robbie Gould.

Gould's agent Brian Mackler informed UPI of the agreement between the NFC West franchise and veteran kicker Monday.

San Francisco had until 4 p.m. EDT Monday to reach an agreement with Gould, or he would have played the 2019 season under the $4.9 million franchise tag.

League sources told NFL Network the pact is for four years and $19 million, with the first two years fully-guaranteed. The move comes after Gould requested a trade from the NFC West franchise. He sat out during the 49ers off-season workouts.

Gould, 36, made a league-best 97.1 percent of his field goal attempts in 16 games last season. The 14-year veteran joined the 49ers in 2017. Gould made a league-high 39 field goals in his first season with the franchise. The 2006 All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection has made 87.7 percent of his career field goal attempts. He has made 97.6 percent of his career extra points.

Gould would have been the highest-paid kicker in football this season if he had signed the franchise tag tender. With the new deal, he'll be the second-highest paid kicker on an annual basis, cashing in for $4.75 million per season.

The former Chicago Bears and New York Giants kicker finished tied for 20th at the American Century Golf Championship celebrity golf tournament Sunday at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev.