July 15 (UPI) -- Veteran linebacker Derrick Morgan is retiring from the NFL after nine seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

Morgan, 30, announced his decision Monday on social media. The No. 16 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft had 25 tackles, three passes defensed, a fumble recovery and 0.5 sack in 13 games in 2018.

"I realized early on the importance of this platform and my goal has been to use it for good," Morgan wrote. "I had a strong inclination going into this year that this would be my last."

Morgan also cited five coaches, nine surgeries and locker room turnover in his retirement announcement. He said he will work with the KNGDM Opportunity Zone Impact Fund to help to create more opportunities for the underserved and overlooked.

"It's been a pure blessing to live out a childhood dream and I'm thankful to the Titans organization for giving me my shot, my fans, friends and family over the years who've been a huge support and most importantly God for bringing me this far," Morgan wrote.

Morgan had 306 tackles, 54 tackles for a loss, 44.5 sacks, 25 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in 118 career games with the Titans. He had 106 career starts, including 12 in 2018.